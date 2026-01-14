Dutch long-duration energy storage project targets sub-€50/kWh costs with innovative technologies

The SLDBatt project brings together TRL 7 battery technologies – including molten sodium‑salt, saltwater acid–base flow, and hydrogen–iron flow batteries – to deliver an innovative and cost-effective long-duration energy storage solution.

Image: Elestor

Share

From ESS News

A Dutch consortium, ranging from innovative start-ups to internationally operating energy companies, is developing a new type of long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution capable of storing renewable energy for 8 to 100 hours. Backed by over €30 million in funding from the Nationaal Groeifonds and the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RvO), the SLDBatt project is the Netherlands’ largest R&D initiative focused on battery technologies for long-term storage of sustainably generated electricity.

The project aims to reduce the costs of storing renewable electricity and scale up technologies developed by Dutch start-ups – AQUABATTERY, Elestor, and Exergy Storage – while involving nationally anchored industrial partners such as chemical company Nobian, internationally operating energy companies such as RWE, and three technical universities: Eindhoven University of Technology, Delft University of Technology, HAN University of Applied Sciences, and the University of Twente. Battery Competence Cluster NL (BCC‑NL) coordinates the project, acting as a national catalyst for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and acceleration across the battery value chain.

“The goal of this project is to develop and deploy TRL 7 battery technologies with the potential to achieve costs below €50/kWh, addressing challenges related to grid congestion,” Hylke van Bennekom, CEO of Elestor, tells ESS News.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar module prices lagging behind soaring silver costs
13 January 2026 Solar manufacturers are facing rising cost pressure as silver paste now accounts for up to 30% of total cell production costs. OPIS analyst Hanwei Wu...