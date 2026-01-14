Dutch long-duration energy storage project targets sub-€50/kWh costs with innovative technologies

From ESS News
A Dutch consortium, ranging from innovative start-ups to internationally operating energy companies, is developing a new type of long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution capable of storing renewable energy for 8 to 100 hours. Backed by over €30 million in funding from the Nationaal Groeifonds and the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RvO), the SLDBatt project is the Netherlands’ largest R&D initiative focused on battery technologies for long-term storage of sustainably generated electricity.
The project aims to reduce the costs of storing renewable electricity and scale up technologies developed by Dutch start-ups – AQUABATTERY, Elestor, and Exergy Storage – while involving nationally anchored industrial partners such as chemical company Nobian, internationally operating energy companies such as RWE, and three technical universities: Eindhoven University of Technology, Delft University of Technology, HAN University of Applied Sciences, and the University of Twente. Battery Competence Cluster NL (BCC‑NL) coordinates the project, acting as a national catalyst for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and acceleration across the battery value chain.
“The goal of this project is to develop and deploy TRL 7 battery technologies with the potential to achieve costs below €50/kWh, addressing challenges related to grid congestion,” Hylke van Bennekom, CEO of Elestor, tells ESS News.
