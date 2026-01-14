High-capacity gutter for efficient solar panel drainage

From pv magazine France

The rapid growth of rooftop photovoltaic installations is profoundly changing the management of rainwater. By waterproofing and channeling surfaces, solar panels accelerate water runoff and increase its intensity. This creates a need for specialized drainage systems with high capacity and strong mechanical resistance.

With this in mind, French aluminum products provider Dal'Alu has developed G500, a large-profile gutter that is said to combine robustness, hydraulic efficiency, and long-term durability. Made from decarbonized, fully recyclable aluminum for buildings with large footprints, it has established itself as a solution for extensive roofs, with over 3,000 linear meters installed in just one year.

The G500 has been deployed across hundreds of projects nationwide, including agricultural sheds, industrial buildings, logistics warehouses, photovoltaic canopies, and commercial buildings.

With a 457 mm width and a 200 cm² effective cross-section, the G500 gutter can collect very large volumes of water, even during heavy rainfall. Its structure, made from pre-coated aluminum of the 3000 and 5000 series with a thickness of 7/10 mm, reportedly provides high resistance to corrosion, weather variations, and point loads.

The G500 is profiled directly on-site using a Dal’Alu workshop vehicle, ensuring fully customized fabrication without joints or welding. This technology allows perfect fitting, faster installation, zero material waste, and optimal linear watertightness, according to the manufacturer. Internal spacer hooks are spaced every 50 cm, in accordance with DTU 40.5, enhancing stability over long spans. Installation on metal rails is also possible.

Certified and compliant with all current standards (RE 2020 and ICPE regulations), the G500 system is fully modular: downpipes up to Ø300 mm, flat or universal outlets, water boxes, elbows, and reinforced end caps, all designed and manufactured in France. Optional accessories such as extruded aluminum dolphins, folded omega reinforcements, and leaf guards provide additional protection, particularly in areas with dense vegetation or high traffic.