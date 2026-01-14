India deploys 37.9 GW of solar in 2025

From pv magazine India

India added a record 37.9 GW of solar and 6.3 GW of wind capacity in calendar year (CY) 2025 (January to December), marking its highest annual renewable energy additions to date. Compared with CY2024, solar installations increased by 54.7%, while wind additions surged 85.3%.

According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India’s cumulative installed renewable energy capacity reached 258 GW as of Dec. 31, 2025. Solar accounted for about 53% of the total, followed by wind (21%), large hydropower (20%), bioenergy (4%), and small hydropower (2%).

Solar additions in CY2025 included 28.6 GW of utility-scale capacity, up 54.6% year on year; 7.9 GW of rooftop installations, a 72% increase; and 1.35 GW of off-grid and distributed solar, down 8.8% from CY2024.

The report attributed the strong growth in utility-scale solar to the commissioning of long-delayed projects awarded by central and state agencies. Developers accelerated construction to meet the deadline for the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) waiver, boosting installations during the year. The open-access segment also played a key role, accounting for more than 38% of total utility-scale solar capacity additions.

Rising domestic manufacturing capacity also supported deployment, with cumulative module and cell production capacity exceeding 200 GW by the end of 2025.

Around 60% of the 7.9 GW of rooftop solar capacity was installed in the second half of the year, driven largely by the launch of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.