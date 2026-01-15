Nextpower, Abunayyan to build 12 GW solar tracker factory in Saudi Arabia

U.S. tracker manufacturer NextPower, formerly Nextracker, and Abunayyan Holding have completed the formation of their joint venture, in Saudi Arabia.

NextPower Arabia will support the deployment of NextPower’s photovoltaic and tracking technology solutions across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Headquartered in Riyadh, the joint venture will also establish a solar tracker manufacturing plant in Jeddah with an annual capacity of 12 GW.

The factory is currently under construction on a 42,000 m² site, the two companies said in a joint statement. It will create up to 2,000 jobs and strengthen the local supply chain. NextPower will source core materials, including Saudi-produced steel, through unspecified strategic partners and support domestic manufacturing.

When operational in the second quarter of 2026, the plant will provide advanced tracking, performance management, and control solutions for large-scale projects in the region. Abunayyan brings regional experience in the operation of critical water and energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Other solar tracker manufacturers, such as Spain-based PVH, also have manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia. PVH opened a plant in 2020, which was expanded in 2022 to reach a capacity of 8 GW. The company received Saudi Arabia’s Local Content Certification in 2023.