Why sodium-ion can’t yet challenge lithium-ion’s reign

The basic structure of Na-ion batteries closely resembles that of Li-ion batteries, consisting of positive and negative electrodes, an electrolyte, and a separator. Round-trip efficiencies are similar to Li-ion at 90-plus percentages, but sodium’s larger particle size results in Na-ion batteries being bulkier and heavier.

Hithium’s one-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) was the latest product anouncement featuring a 162 Ah Na-ion cell, which the company says has a lifespan of 20,000 cycles. The product was launched last year at the RE+ exhibition in the United States and is positioned to address sudden load spikes in data centers while offering a longer lifespan.

Even if that claim proves true, a critical concern remains: Hithium did not disclose the data needed to assess power density, and Na-ion inherently has lower power density than Li-ion – an important disadvantage for the intended application of ensuring power quality, though not an absolute impediment.

Earlier in 2025, CATL launched its Naxtra Na-ion cell targeting the electric vehicle (EV) market, with a gravimetric energy density of 175 Wh/kg – very close to average lithium iron phosphate (LFP) – and a charge rate at 5 C. HiNa launched a similar product with 165 Wh/kg energy density. However, the most advanced LFP batteries achieve as high as 205 Wh/kg and charge at 12 C. This means that even at their new parameters, Na-ion will need to be relatively cheaper than average LFP and substantially cheaper than cutting-edge LFP to break through the niche status.

