‘True leadership comes from listening’

The renewable energy sectors are, by nature, industries that benefit from gender diversity and inclusion. Success depends on collaboration, creativity, and complex problem-solving across multiple disciplines. Teams with diverse perspectives are better equipped to generate innovative solutions, anticipate client needs, and manage the technical, commercial, and regulatory challenges of large projects. In my experience, combining strong technical expertise with empathy and clear communication, qualities often strengthened by diverse teams, leads to stronger stakeholder relationships, better risk management, and ultimately more successful and resilient project outcomes.

Diversity and inclusion also contribute directly to the overall resilience and long-term success of the renewable energy sector. Diverse teams improve decision-making, deliver more tailored solutions, and contribute to smoother project execution and stronger partner relationships. When everyone’s input is valued, organisations adapt more effectively to technical, regulatory, and market changes. Inclusion also plays a critical role in engagement and retention, which is essential in a fast-growing sector competing globally for limited technical talent. Ultimately, diverse and inclusive teams drive innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable business success.

Looking back on my own career, I feel fortunate that I have not faced major structural barriers. I have always been treated with respect in the organisations I have worked for. However, I have encountered subtle biases, particularly in international and multicultural environments. At times, there was scepticism linked to being a young woman, assumptions that I was not the decision-maker, or complex discussions being directed toward male colleagues. There were also occasional comments focused more on appearance or presumed limitations related to maternity. These behaviours were never overt or hostile, but they reflect the unconscious bias that many women still experience in the industry.

Over time, I have observed positive shifts in gender inclusion, especially in leadership. There are more women in technical and leadership roles and greater diversity at junior and mid-career levels. While the sector remains male-dominated, there is growing openness to different leadership styles and more visible female role models. This visibility helps younger professionals envision a future in the industry. Additionally, more women are pursuing traditionally male-dominated studies such as engineering, strengthening the talent pipeline. Increasingly, companies recognise that diversity is not only about fairness, but also about performance, innovation, and competitiveness.

When navigating bias or scepticism, I focused on performance, competence, and reliability. I made sure I understood the technical details, came to discussions well prepared, and communicated my views with clarity and confidence. By maintaining a structured and technically sound approach, I was able to contribute effectively and position myself as a trusted professional in both internal teams and client-facing environments. Over time, this consistency built a strong foundation of trust that supported collaboration, better decision-making, and long-term professional relationships.

One of the most important leadership lessons I have learned is that true leadership comes from listening, understanding, and valuing your team. By recognising each individual’s capabilities and potential, communicating effectively, and building trust, it is possible to create opportunities for growth without limiting anyone through bias. This approach not only strengthens team performance but also helps challenge traditional assumptions about who can lead or contribute in specific roles.

Mentorship has played an important role in my professional development, even when it was informal. Throughout my career, colleagues and managers recognised my capabilities, offered guidance, and trusted me with challenging responsibilities. Observing professionals in diverse roles has also been invaluable. Whenever possible, I try to support others in the same way: by sharing knowledge, offering constructive input, and helping colleagues recognise and develop their own potential.

As a senior leader, I aim to foster an inclusive culture where people feel valued, respected, and trusted. This means encouraging open dialogue, listening to diverse perspectives, and treating respectful behaviour as a core practice. Inclusion is embedded in daily actions, in how meetings are conducted, how decisions are made, and how team members are supported when they take on new challenges.

At an executive level, one of the biggest challenges in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion is translating good intentions into lasting cultural change. DEI cannot remain a policy on paper; it must be embedded in everyday decision-making, from hiring and promotion to leadership behaviours. Another challenge is ensuring diversity is recognised as a strategic business advantage that drives innovation, performance, and long-term organisational success.

Engineering, construction, and project development remain male-dominated, which can reinforce unconscious bias. At the same time, these sectors benefit greatly from diverse perspectives. Increasing gender balance brings fresh ideas, improves communication, and strengthens collaboration and team dynamics. I have seen firsthand how diverse teams, particularly in client-facing roles, build trust, translate complex technical solutions into clear outcomes, and deliver stronger project results and lasting partnerships.

Throughout my career, several male colleagues and managers have actively supported my involvement in key projects, trusted my expertise, and opened opportunities for growth. Their support helped build credibility, increase visibility, and strengthen my confidence.

To young women entering the renewable energy sector today, my advice is to invest in your technical skills, but equally in your confidence and personal growth. Don’t let self-doubt, external biases, or assumptions limit your potential. Embrace challenges, keep learning, build meaningful relationships, and trust your own value. The renewable energy industry needs your perspective—and you belong here.

Bárbara Llinares is a mechanical engineer with 10 years of experience in large-scale PV solar projects. As Turnkey Engineering Director for Iberia & LATAM at Sunotec, she is focused on aligning technical execution across multiple regions, ensuring projects meet local regulations while delivering smooth implementation and strong client relationships. Over her career, Bárbara has held roles in engineering design, technical management and project delivery at leading global solar mounting structure companies. Her combination of specialized technical expertise, international experience, and client-focused approach enables her to create reliable solutions and ensure successful project outcomes.

Interested in joining Bárbara Linares and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.