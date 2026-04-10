Every sector stands to benefit from diversity because every individual brings unique talents to the table. When we truly value what each person can contribute, both within organisations and across the wider green energy industries, we become stronger and more capable of reaching our goals together. For me, this is not really about gender alone. It is about recognizing the value of every individual and creating an environment where people are appreciated for what they bring to the industry.

That is also why diverse perspectives matter so much to the innovation and success of the solar and renewable energy sector. Diversity becomes especially powerful when it is matched with clear and efficient decision-making. Different viewpoints can help us see opportunities, solve problems more creatively, and grow both as individuals and as businesses. As a leader, I always invite team members to share their ideas and to use not only their own talents, but also each other’s talents, so we can grow together. In energy-related terms, I believe we need both male and female energy to create success in the solar sector, and in my opinion, this is something we are already doing well when organisations are intentional about listening and acting.

One of the most significant milestones in my career was joining the management team at Libra Energy. From the very moment I joined the company as an employee, I knew this was something I wanted to achieve. I kept that goal clearly in mind and embraced every challenge that came my way. Three years ago, I joined the management team the day after returning from maternity leave. That moment meant a great deal to me, not only because it marked an important professional step, but also because it reflected the support I received from the company throughout my journey. Libra Energy never allowed any of my maternity leaves to stand in the way of my career, and that makes me incredibly proud to be part of the organisation.

Experiences like this reinforce what good leadership and supportive workplaces can make possible. Talent should not be limited by outdated assumptions about commitment, ambition, or capability. When people are trusted, encouraged, and given space to grow, they can achieve remarkable things. That is good for individuals, and it is equally good for the business.

For young women entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my advice is simple: be yourself. This market is constantly evolving, which means there is always more to learn and always a meaningful contribution to make. Form and express your own opinions. Think critically. Actively seek feedback. And, perhaps most importantly, find an employer who truly recognises your talents.

How do you know when you have found the right place? Follow your gut feeling. Very often, all the wisdom you need is already within you. Trust that inner voice, keep learning, and do not be afraid to take up space in an industry that needs your ideas, your perspective, and your energy.

Ilse Cappelle is a member of the management team at Libra Energy, based in the Netherlands, where she brings her expertise in marketing and e-commerce to the forefront of a fast-evolving industry. With seven years of experience in the energy sector, she continues to be driven by its pace, purpose, and constant evolution. She is passionate about building long-term relationships and believes that success is achieved through collaboration and shared goals. Thriving in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same, Ilse embraces both the challenges and opportunities that come with shaping a growing market. Alongside her professional journey, Ilse is a proud mother of two young daughters, balancing leadership with family life and bringing a grounded, human perspective to her role.

Interested in joining Ilse Cappelle and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.