Spanish electricity grid reaches 85.7% saturation after 2.8 GW loss

From pv magazine Spain

Spain’s electricity grid is under growing strain after losing almost 2.8 GW of available capacity in just two months, pushing overall saturation to 85.7%, according to the latest update of a study by the Industry and Energy Forum and consultancy firm Opina 360.

The study, based on data as of Dec. 1, 2025, reviewed 6,108 substations operated by Spain’s 29 main electricity distributors, covering about 97% of national supply points. It found that the share of substations with no available capacity rose from 82.4% in October to 85.7%, leaving 5,235 facilities fully saturated.

In capacity terms, available power fell from just over 10 GW to 7,363 MW, indicating that rising electricity demand from electrification and new industrial projects is outpacing grid reinforcement.

Northern and central regions are experiencing the most acute structural saturation. The Basque Country recorded the highest level at 99.8%, followed by Navarre and La Rioja at 99.2%. At the provincial level, eight provinces are fully saturated: Almería, Málaga, Zaragoza, Albacete, Guadalajara, Salamanca, Álava and Biscay, effectively blocking new grid connections for technical reasons.

Only six provinces retain more than 50% of available substation capacity: the Balearic Islands, Ourense, Pontevedra, Las Palmas, Asturias and Lugo. The report cautions, however, that part of this apparent surplus is constrained by technical limits or dependent on pending transmission upgrades.

In absolute terms, Galicia has the largest volume of available capacity at 1,720.8 MW, followed by Catalonia with 1,024 MW and Andalusia with 870.5 MW. The analysis highlights mismatches between capacity availability and industrial demand, particularly in Barcelona, where much of the remaining capacity is located in older urban areas poorly suited to current industrial requirements.

Overall, the study points to rapid depletion of grid capacity across the country. Regions including Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha recorded sharp increases in saturation over the two-month period, while almost all regions saw a net loss of available substation capacity.