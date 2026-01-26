China switches on 1 GW of solar at 4,600 m above sea level

Yalong River Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China’s State Development & Investment Corp. (SDIC), has commissioned the 1 GW Suorong photovoltaic power station in Sichuan province, adding another utility-scale asset to the country’s integrated “hydro-wind-solar” energy strategy in the upper Yangtze region.
The plant is located in Litang County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, at approximately 4,600 m above sea level, making it the third-highest PV facility worldwide after China Huadian Corp‘s 100 MW facility at an altitude of 5,228 meters, and Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology‘s 40 MW/193 MWh solar-plus-storage facility at 4,700 m.
Module supply for the 1 GW Suorong PV plant was split between two Chinese manufacturers. JA Solar delivered 808 MW of modules, while Yingli Solar supplied 406 MW over roughly four months, despite challenging plateau conditions, including snow, hail, and debris-flow disruptions. Yingli said its upgraded packaging and logistics tracking enabled the delivery of 657,725 modules without abrasion-related damage.
Suorong forms part of a wider hydro‑solar configuration that pairs PV output with upstream hydropower flexibility, helping to smooth generation variability and increase utilization of transmission corridors. Solar power from the project is integrated into the same grid infrastructure as nearby hydropower facilities operated by SDIC unit Yalong Hydro on the Yalong River, whose combined installed capacity is around 21 GW.
In the Yalong River region, SDIC also operates the 1 GW Chabulang PV plant, along with several smaller solar facilities.
Recently, researchers from Chinese energy company Yunnan Longyuan New Energy have proposed a new methodology for the designing of utility-scale PV plants in hilly or mountainous regions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.