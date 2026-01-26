Silver price hits all time high of $108.17 an ounce

Silver prices continued to skyrocket this week, reaching a record high of $108.17 per ounce (oz). Over the past seven days alone, prices increased by nearly 15%, up from $94.73/oz.

By comparison, the average silver price in 2024 was $28.27/oz. Prices stood at $31.30/oz in January 2025 and $36.11/oz in June, levels that were still considered manageable for the PV industry.

Philip Newman, managing director of UK-based market research firm Metals Focus, previously calculated that at a silver price of around $70/oz, silver would account for approximately 18% to 20% of total solar module costs. At current price levels, this share is estimated to have risen to more than 30%.