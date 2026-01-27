Volta 2025 battery report shows falling costs driving global BESS growth

From ESS News
The Volta Foundation has published its annual Battery Report for 2025, now stretching to a mammoth 750 pages, featuring data and work from 120 battery experts from over 90 institutions.
The report, which includes coverage of the global battery industry across EVs, stationary storage, and multiple other battery use-cases, from supply chains, to manufacturing and R&D.
The 2025 report notes that BESS deployments increased by 104 GW/257 GWh, for a global capacity of 267 GW / 610 GWh, breaking the 100 GW barrier for the first time.
