SAJ introduces a 1500 V C&I hybrid energy storage solution

To meet the challenge of rising peak-hour electricity costs for commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable generation, Sanjing (SAJ) introduced the CH3 Series 125K Hybrid Inverter and CB3 Series Battery System – a 1500 V DC-coupling C&I storage solution designed specifically for the rigorous demands of the market.
According to SAJ, the cornerstone of the CH3 Series is its advanced 1500 V DC architecture, which translates directly into lower Balance of System (BOS) costs for EPCs and project developers. By increasing system voltage, the CH3 allows for a 50% increase in the number of panels on each PV string compared to traditional 1000 V systems. The reduction in complexity results in 30% fewer DC cables and significantly lower installation labor costs. SAJ will also release a 1250 V version to comply with the safety regulations required in different PV markets.
The DC-coupled architecture also eliminates unnecessary energy conversion steps. When combined with SAJ’s high-efficiency MPPT algorithms, the company says the system delivers a 4.5% boost in overall energy conversion efficiency. For a typical 1.5 MWp/2.6 MWh project, these gains can result in tens of thousands of euros in additional annual revenue, drastically shortening the payback period for investors.
Uncompromised safety and reliability
SAJ’s CH3 & CB3 PV+ESS solution is engineered with a multi-layer protection framework. It features an integrated AFCI (arc fault circuit interrupter) to detect and mitigate fire risks at the source, as well as PV string-level disconnectors that can automatically isolate inputs during a fault.
According to SAJ, integrated Connector Temperature Detectors prevent overheating caused by improper installation or wear. With an IP66 protection rating, the system is built to withstand harsh outdoor environments, such as the humidity of coastal regions.
The CH3 series features a built-in EMS (Energy Management System) with 100 Mbps Ethernet communication. This ultra-fast response is critical for Virtual Power Plants (VPP) and for responding to frequently-updated electricity market price signals.
SAJ says its elekeeper monitoring platform lets users leverage AI-driven scheduling for peak-shaving, valley-filling, and diesel generator hybrid control. The system also supports a <20 ms seamless switch to backup mode, ensuring that critical industrial processes remain powered during grid outages.
SAJ says the AC output of the CH3 and CB3 series ranges from 75 kW to 2.5 MW, while storage capacity can scale from 260 kWh up to 20.8 MWh, offering flexibility for projects from small retail warehouses to large manufacturing plants.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.