SAJ introduces a 1500 V C&I hybrid energy storage solution

To meet the challenge of rising peak-hour electricity costs for commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable generation, Sanjing (SAJ) introduced the CH3 Series 125K Hybrid Inverter and CB3 Series Battery System – a 1500 V DC-coupling C&I storage solution designed specifically for the rigorous demands of the market.

According to SAJ, the cornerstone of the CH3 Series is its advanced 1500 V DC architecture, which translates directly into lower Balance of System (BOS) costs for EPCs and project developers. By increasing system voltage, the CH3 allows for a 50% increase in the number of panels on each PV string compared to traditional 1000 V systems. The reduction in complexity results in 30% fewer DC cables and significantly lower installation labor costs. SAJ will also release a 1250 V version to comply with the safety regulations required in different PV markets.

The DC-coupled architecture also eliminates unnecessary energy conversion steps. When combined with SAJ’s high-efficiency MPPT algorithms, the company says the system delivers a 4.5% boost in overall energy conversion efficiency. For a typical 1.5 MWp/2.6 MWh project, these gains can result in tens of thousands of euros in additional annual revenue, drastically shortening the payback period for investors.

Uncompromised safety and reliability

SAJ’s CH3 & CB3 PV+ESS solution is engineered with a multi-layer protection framework. It features an integrated AFCI (arc fault circuit interrupter) to detect and mitigate fire risks at the source, as well as PV string-level disconnectors that can automatically isolate inputs during a fault.

According to SAJ, integrated Connector Temperature Detectors prevent overheating caused by improper installation or wear. With an IP66 protection rating, the system is built to withstand harsh outdoor environments, such as the humidity of coastal regions.

The CH3 series features a built-in EMS (Energy Management System) with 100 Mbps Ethernet communication. This ultra-fast response is critical for Virtual Power Plants (VPP) and for responding to frequently-updated electricity market price signals.

SAJ says its elekeeper monitoring platform lets users leverage AI-driven scheduling for peak-shaving, valley-filling, and diesel generator hybrid control. The system also supports a <20 ms seamless switch to backup mode, ensuring that critical industrial processes remain powered during grid outages.

SAJ says the AC output of the CH3 and CB3 series ranges from 75 kW to 2.5 MW, while storage capacity can scale from 260 kWh up to 20.8 MWh, offering flexibility for projects from small retail warehouses to large manufacturing plants.