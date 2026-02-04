Saudi Arabia could hit net-zero emissions by 2060, with 151 GW of solar

A group of researchers from Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has outlined a potential pathway for the kingdom to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, finding that the efforts required could lead to the occupation of around 3.6% of Saudi land, particularly in the northeastern region.

“Under the high-demand net-zero scenario we modelled for 2060, the total land footprint corresponds to around 77,278 km2 and about 515.3 GW of installed renewable capacity, mostly coming from onshore wind, solar PV, and concentrated solar power (CSP),” the research's corresponding author, Sarah Abuouf, told pv magazine. “Most of this area is associated with onshore wind. In our assumptions, wind supplies a large share of capacity and requires more land per megawatt than other technologies, which is why it accounts for around 94% of the total land requirement.”

Solar PV, in contrast, was found to have a much smaller footprint. “Around 151.3 GW of PV would require about 3,519 km2, as solar can install substantially more capacity per unit of land compared with wind,” Abuouf added, noting that solar would only cover 0.16% of total Saudi land by 2060.