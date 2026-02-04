Philippines accelerates permits for solar net-metering 

The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines has announced a series of reforms designed to speed up the implementation of its solar net-metering scheme.

The department has mandated that local government units (LGUs) must adopt standardized application forms and comply with quick turnaround times. An update published by government-run Philippine Information Agency explains that LGUs now have to issue electrical permits within three working days and Certificates of Final Electrical Inspection (CFEIs) within seven working days.

If a local government unit does not act within this timescale, an application will be treated as “deemed approved”, allowing the consumer to progress with net-metering based on proof of filing and payment.

DOE’s updated rules also permit electronic signatures for net-metering agreements and reduce the paperwork required from the consumer to begin net-metering. A comment from DOE says harmonizing permitting processes across the country will “reduce waiting times and administrative barriers for the thousands of Filipinos looking to join the program.”

The latest reforms also allow qualified end users producing power from rooftop solar to retain ownership of Renewable Energy Certificates for the electricity they consume. The certificates can be sold or traded through the Renewable Energy Market, opening up an additional revenue stream for prosumers.

Multi-site and aggregate net-metering is also being introduced. The mechanism will allow consumers to share energy credits across multiple electricity accounts within the same distribution utility area, offering a household or business the potential to use surplus power from one location to offset the costs of another.

“In his 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the government to intensify, promote and expedite the net-metering program to empower Filipinos to generate clean energy and feed excess power to the grid,” said Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin. “These coordinated measures remove bottlenecks and make net-metering faster, simpler and more accessible to households and businesses.”

The Philippines net-metering program, in place since 2013, covers installations up to 100 kW. Any unused electricity is exported to the distribution utility, which provides a peso credit deducted from the user’s electricity bill. The latest changes follow amendments by the country’s Energy Regulatory Commission last September, which also called for a nationwide standardization of the net metering scheme.

The Philippines had an aggregate net-metering capacity of 157 MW as of May 2025.