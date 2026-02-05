World’s largest AI-powered battery storage cluster comes online in China

From ESS News

In the final days of December 2025, the world’s largest single-site electrochemical energy storage power station – the 4 GWh Envision Jingyi Chagan Hada Energy Storage Power Station – was successfully connected to the grid. This milestone marked the completion and grid connection of Envision’s 12.8 GWh energy storage cluster in Inner Mongolia.

In addition to the flagship site, the other projects are located in Bayannur, Ordos, Hohhot, Ulanqab, Xilingol League, and Alxa League, bringing Envision-led energy storage projects in Inner Mongolia to more than 14 GWh in total capacity. To facilitate local deyploment, the manufactuer has established a full industrial chain in Inner Mongolia, from battery cells and system integration to project delivery and intelligent operation.

Envision reported in early January that the 4 GWh flagship project passed grid verification at rated power through “three charge and three discharge” tests and a 72-hour continuous trial operation on the first attempt, making it the largest energy storage project in China to complete such testing.

