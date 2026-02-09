The business case for C&I storage

From ESS News

Most decision-makers (CFOs, COOs, energy managers) are comfortable with solar’s passive, intuitive value proposition: generating onsite, offsetting grid consumption, and savings per megawatt-hour.

Batteries, by contrast, are active assets. Their returns depend on how intelligently they are operated on tariff structures that reward flexibility, and on access to electricity markets where revenues fluctuate daily. As a result, many decision-makers still lack confidence in whether the business case is reliable.

At the same time, project developers and energy service companies are still focusing on selling the technology, rather than articulating the battery’s value in the language of the customer’s challenges (energy cost, resilience, capacity limits, or sustainability objectives). Until that communication gap is closed, market hesitation will persist.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.