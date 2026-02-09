Voltage Energy Announces Planned Global Headquarters in Roxboro, North Carolina

US solar and clean energy solutions provider Voltage Energy Group has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing facility and has detailed progress toward establishing its Global Headquarters in Roxboro, Person County, North Carolina. The company acquired and upgraded a 72-acre site with 246,079 square feet of manufacturing space.

Once operational, the Roxboro facility is planned to become the company’s Global Headquarters. The move reflects the company’s long-standing strategy of building and scaling its global operations from its American roots.

As operations ramp up, the facility is expected to create local employment opportunities and support the Person County economy through sustained operations and ongoing community engagement. To support this long-term growth plan, Voltage Energy expects to maintain an elevated level of investment over the next three years to expand operations and deliver lasting economic and community benefits.

“North Carolina has always been the foundation of Voltage Energy,” said Bob Slack, CTO of Voltage Energy. “By expanding our manufacturing footprint and planning for our future Global Headquarters here, we are reinforcing our commitment to customers, partners, and the local community while supporting the long-term growth of the clean energy sector.”

Ray Jeffers, Representative of NC General Assembly, said, “The purchase of this vacant manufacturing facility by Voltage is a strong and encouraging sign for Person County and the people who live and work here. By reinvesting in an existing site, this project makes smart use of our local infrastructure while opening the door for new job opportunities for our workforce. Person County has a long history of manufacturing and skilled labor, and this investment helps build on that legacy. I look forward to working alongside local leaders and the company as this facility moves forward and begins contributing to the long-term economic strength of House District 2.”

Kyle Puryear, Chairman of the Person County Board of Commissioners, said, “On behalf of the Person County Board of Commissioners, I am proud to welcome Voltage Energy to our community. We are grateful that Voltage has chosen our county as the home for its operations, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership. The company’s presence will create quality jobs, strengthen our tax base, and contribute to our ongoing efforts to attract innovative industries for a diversified manufacturing sector that is needed to bolster our local economy.”

Cynthia Petty, Mayor, City of Roxboro, said, “I am committed to working with and supporting Voltage in any way possible. Once again, I extend a warm welcome.”

Jody Blackwell, PCC Dean of Technical & Manufacturing Programs, said, “We are excited to have Voltage Energy opening across from the Piedmont Community College South Campus and our trades center. Voltage will bring fresh opportunities and a new energy to our campus area. This new presence will strengthen the partnership we have with local industry and create additional pathways for student training, employment, and community growth. We are fortunate that they chose Person County and are excited to offer support to them as we begin this new partnership.”

Founded in 2015 and currently headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Voltage Energy serves utility-scale solar projects worldwide with electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions.