Norwegian firm introduces fire-resistant membrane for rooftop PV

Bridgehill, a Norwegian developer of advanced fire blankets and related fire‑protection solutions, has developed a fire-resistant roofing membrane specifically for PV systems. It said its Fireblock membrane is incorporated into roof structures as an additional passive fire protection layer beneath PV systems. The company said it is designed for flat and pitched roofs and can be installed in both new-build and retrofit applications.

According to Bridgehill, the membrane uses an intumescent mechanism that activates when exposed to high temperatures. The company said an acid-generating component decomposes under heat, triggering dehydration of a carbon-containing material and forming a stable carbon layer. A blowing agent embedded in the membrane releases gases, causing the material to expand and create a mechanically robust, thermally insulating barrier.

Bridgehill said internal fire tests showed surface temperatures above the membrane reaching up to 900 C, while temperatures beneath the membrane remained around 150 C after 25 minutes of simulated fire exposure. The company said this performance is intended to protect load-bearing roof structures, insulation, and technical installations.

The company said the membrane retains water-repellent and waterproof properties during a fire, reducing damage from extinguishing water. Bridgehill said the membrane’s white surface has a high albedo and can reflect light onto the rear of bifacial PV modules, potentially increasing energy yield.

Bridgehill estimates installation costs at about €30 ($35) per square meter. The company said the product is in its final market launch phase, with country-specific certifications, test reports, and installation guidance to be released.

Bridgehill said the membrane can be installed directly beneath PV systems on top of existing waterproofing, creating a continuous fire-resistant barrier without altering standard flat-roof structures. It can also be placed between insulation and waterproofing layers in flat roofs, primarily for new construction or major renovations.

For pitched roofs, Bridgehill said the membrane can be installed under or over bitumen sheets during new construction or full renovations. For existing roofs, the company said it offers a retrofit option that places the membrane on top of existing bitumen waterproofing beneath the PV system without removing the roof covering.

Bridgehill said the product can be integrated into common roof constructions to help planners and installers meet rooftop PV fire protection requirements.