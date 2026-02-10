Wanxiang A123 launches immersion-cooled semi-solid-state energy storage solutions

By combining semi-solid-state battery technology with immersion cooling, the new battery cells and energy storage solutions from Wanxiang A123 Systems Corp. exhibit both robust thermal safety and strong economic performance.

Image: Wanxiang A123 Systems Corp

Chinese manufacturer Wanxiang A123 Systems Corp. has launched its Star Series semi-solid-state battery cells and Star River Series energy storage solutions, which it describes as the world’s first deep integration of semi-solid-state battery technology with immersion cooling.

The Star Series cells leverage proprietary technologies to fundamentally address electrolyte leakage and instability. In a widely publicized 10-needle puncture test, a 100 Ah semi-solid-state cell remained fully stable, showing no fire, no explosion, and no thermal propagation.

At the system level, the Star River Series employs full immersion cooling, maintaining cell temperature variance within 2 °C. This dual-layer protection combines material-level stability with active thermal isolation, creating a robust safety barrier against thermal runaway and ensuring reliable operation in extreme environments, the company said.

