Wanxiang A123 launches immersion-cooled semi-solid-state energy storage solutions

From ESS News
Chinese manufacturer Wanxiang A123 Systems Corp. has launched its Star Series semi-solid-state battery cells and Star River Series energy storage solutions, which it describes as the world’s first deep integration of semi-solid-state battery technology with immersion cooling.
The Star Series cells leverage proprietary technologies to fundamentally address electrolyte leakage and instability. In a widely publicized 10-needle puncture test, a 100 Ah semi-solid-state cell remained fully stable, showing no fire, no explosion, and no thermal propagation.
At the system level, the Star River Series employs full immersion cooling, maintaining cell temperature variance within 2 °C. This dual-layer protection combines material-level stability with active thermal isolation, creating a robust safety barrier against thermal runaway and ensuring reliable operation in extreme environments, the company said.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.