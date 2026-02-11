Work begins on Georgia’s first utility-scale solar plant for on-site consumption

U.S.-based solar technology company Astorios Holding Inc is working on a 24 MW solar project in Georgia designed entirely for self-consumption.
Known as First Light, the project is the first industrial-scale solar site in the South Caucasus region where all the energy produced, which is expected to reach over 38 GWh annually, will be directly consumed on-site.
A statement published by Astorios explains this architecture will give its client stable long-term costs, reduced dependence on external supply and material Scope-2 emissions reduction.
The company is responsible for the system design and equipment manufacturing for the project, as well as its construction, grid integration and commissioning.
Shokhrukh Baratov, Chief Business Development Officer of Astorios, told pv magazine the Asian Development Bank-funded project consists of Astorios solar panels and Huawei solar inverters.
“It is engineered so that we can integrate a battery energy storage system anytime if the customer decides,” Baratov also said, before adding construction will take just under five months.
“This is not merely a power plant, it is a fully engineered ecosystem,” added Astorios Chief Executive Office Lela Kurtanidze. “First Light shows how large manufacturers can operate with clean power at scale, without compromising stability or productivity. This is the future of industrial energy in regions striving for resilience, independence and decarbonization”
