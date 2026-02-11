Varta unveils residential battery with AI-driven energy management

From pv magazine Germany

German battery manufacturer Varta is launching a new home energy storage system that uses artificial intelligence to detect anomalies in household energy consumption and adjust charging schedules accordingly.

The product, called Varta.wall BM2, is described as a modular solution with a capacity that can be scaled from 9 kWh to 13.5 kWh and 18 kWh. The battery modules are wirelessly connected. Charging and discharging power depends on the number of modules installed, ranging from 4.7 kW to 9.3 kW. Capacity and power can be expanded for up to two years after commissioning. The maximum discharge current is 26 A across all versions. Operating voltage spans 140–201 V in the smallest configuration and 280–403 V in the largest.

At the heart of the system is a new energy management platform, Varta.iq. It is compatible with more than 700 devices and integrates dynamic electricity tariffs. A “Pro” version is also available, enabling bidirectional charging applications.

“With the LFP-based Varta.wall and the intelligent energy management system Varta.iq, we now offer comprehensive solutions for sector coupling. This is the start of further innovative system additions that will follow shortly,” said Donny George, Managing Director of Varta Storage GmbH.

The system can control and monitor wallboxes, heat pumps, and relays to adapt charging schedules based on weather forecasts, photovoltaic yields, consumption forecasts, and dynamic electricity tariffs. Varta.iq can also be integrated into the “pulse neo” and “element backup” solutions, making it suitable for retrofit applications.

As with its predecessor, the BM2 comes in a 14-centimeter-deep die-cast aluminum housing. With an IP55 protection rating, it is designed for indoor installation as well as covered outdoor areas. The manufacturer specifies a permissible operating temperature of -10 C to 45 C.

The Varta.wall BM2 is compatible with Kostal Plenticore G2, G3, and MP G3 inverters, as well as the SMA Sunny Tripower Smart Energy and Kontron SolBrid.

The system is expected to be available from April.