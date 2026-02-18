Long-term trade-offs of agrivoltaics on pear farming

A research group at the Agricture Victoria Research in Australia has conducted a four-year analysis of the long-term impacts of agrivoltaics on the productivity and fruit quality of the Australian blush pear and has found that the solar panels mitigated sun and hail damage but also altered productivity.

“Our findings are very likely applicable to other fruit crops but more research needs to be carried out,” the research's correponding author, Alessio Scalisi, told pv magazine. “Other crops like apple and cherry might benefit more from overhead solar panels.”

The researchers conducted their tests at an pear orchard in Goulburn Valley, Victoria, Australia, fitted with stainless-steel structures supporting above-canopy solar panels. Three treatments were tested, each with three replicates: Control, with no panels; 45°W with solar panels tilted 45° west; and 5°W with panels tilted 5° west. Each plot covered three adjacent tree rows over 10 m (105.5 m²), with an inner measurement area of 22.5 m². The central row provided measurement trees, and the two flanking rows served as buffers, with measurements being taken from the 5 central trees.