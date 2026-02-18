Adani to invest $100 billion in AI data centers in India
Adani Group plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 to build hyperscale, renewable-powered data centers across India, targeting 5 GW of capacity. The company says the program could catalyse a further $150 billion in related industries, creating a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the next decade.
Adani Group said the investment will support the development of renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready data center capacity nationwide. Chairman Gautam Adani described the initiative as part of a broader push to align energy and compute infrastructure, positioning India to play a leading role in the global artificial intelligence economy.
The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data center platform and aims to expand capacity to 5 GW by 2035. The company has partnered with Google to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and is working with Microsoft on projects spanning Hyderabad and Pune. Discussions are also underway with other technology companies for further large-scale developments.
Adani said the planned 5 GW rollout would create what it describes as the world’s largest integrated data center platform, combining renewable generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated framework.
Energy supply for the data centres is expected to come primarily from Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda renewable project, more than 10 GW of which is already operational. The group also plans to invest an additional $55 billion to expand its renewable portfolio, including large-scale battery energy storage systems.
The strategy includes strengthening transmission networks and grid systems to support high-demand AI workloads, as well as expanding cable landing stations — including at Adani-operated ports — to ensure low-latency global connectivity with markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.
To reduce exposure to global supply chain volatility, Adani said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical components such as high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and thermal management solutions.
