Adani to invest $100 billion in AI data centers in India

Adani Group said the investment will support the development of renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready data center capacity nationwide. Chairman Gautam Adani described the initiative as part of a broader push to align energy and compute infrastructure, positioning India to play a leading role in the global artificial intelligence economy.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data center platform and aims to expand capacity to 5 GW by 2035. The company has partnered with Google to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and is working with Microsoft on projects spanning Hyderabad and Pune. Discussions are also underway with other technology companies for further large-scale developments.