Anti-glare film enables PV system at Brussels Airport

Belgian logistics specialist WDP has deployed an 8.5 MW solar system on a warehouse in Heppignies, Belgium, near Brussels-Charleroi Airport, equipping about 5,000 of 12,000 modules with anti-glare films from German company Phytonics to meet air traffic safety regulations.
The installation was approved after potential glare effects were assessed during planning and mitigations implemented to comply with the Belgian air traffic control agency Skeyes and the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA).
Approximately 40% of the module area was identified as potentially reflective, despite careful orientation of the panels. Phytonics’ films were applied on-site, though pre-coated modules or pre-cut rolls can also be used, with technical support recommended for optimal results.
The issue of glare has gained attention following the dismantling of roughly 78,000 solar modules at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in December 2024, and similar regulations exist near roads and railway lines in Germany.
Phytonics CEO Ruben Hüning said several other projects near airports are now using the films, which have been commercially available since 2024.
The films reduce glare while preserving performance. Perpendicular sunlight delivers 95% to 97% of nominal output, and oblique sunlight can slightly increase energy production. WDP said the annual difference in generation is minimal, while safety improvements for airport operations are significant.
Ruben Vandam, energy and sustainability manager at WDP, said rooftop PV systems are a fundamental part of the company’s renewable energy strategy and that full use of roof space, even at operationally complex sites such as airports, is critical to achieving sustainability targets.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.