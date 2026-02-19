Anti-glare film enables PV system at Brussels Airport

Belgian logistics specialist WDP has deployed an 8.5 MW solar system on a warehouse in Heppignies, Belgium, near Brussels-Charleroi Airport, equipping about 5,000 of 12,000 modules with anti-glare films from German company Phytonics to meet air traffic safety regulations.

The installation was approved after potential glare effects were assessed during planning and mitigations implemented to comply with the Belgian air traffic control agency Skeyes and the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA).

Approximately 40% of the module area was identified as potentially reflective, despite careful orientation of the panels. Phytonics’ films were applied on-site, though pre-coated modules or pre-cut rolls can also be used, with technical support recommended for optimal results.

The issue of glare has gained attention following the dismantling of roughly 78,000 solar modules at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in December 2024, and similar regulations exist near roads and railway lines in Germany.

Phytonics CEO Ruben Hüning said several other projects near airports are now using the films, which have been commercially available since 2024.

The films reduce glare while preserving performance. Perpendicular sunlight delivers 95% to 97% of nominal output, and oblique sunlight can slightly increase energy production. WDP said the annual difference in generation is minimal, while safety improvements for airport operations are significant.

Ruben Vandam, energy and sustainability manager at WDP, said rooftop PV systems are a fundamental part of the company’s renewable energy strategy and that full use of roof space, even at operationally complex sites such as airports, is critical to achieving sustainability targets.