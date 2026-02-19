Dominican Republic updates net metering rules for rooftop solar

From pv magazine LatAm

The Dominican Republic’s Superintendency of Electricity (SIE) has issued a new Distributed Generation Regulation (SIE-007-2026-REG) that modernizes the technical, economic, and administrative framework for installing PV systems and other renewable energy sources in homes and businesses. The rules take effect at the end of May, replacing previous regulations to streamline procedures, expand user rights, and maintain grid stability.

The SIE said the update responds to growing renewable energy penetration and the rising number of prosumers, noting that renewable sources are projected to account for roughly 30% of the national electricity mix by 2030.

Key changes include digitized application and approval processes, with a maximum response time of 45 days, down from up to four months. Applications not answered within this period will be automatically approved. Companies must submit plans within 30 business days to implement digital monitoring platforms.

The regulation removes the 15% penetration cap per circuit if capacity studies demonstrate network security and stability. It also requires distributors to install bidirectional meters at no cost, reimbursing users who purchase them independently.

Compensation for surplus energy injected into the grid rises to 100% of accumulated annual energy, up from 75%. Users who do not wish to inject energy can submit a formal non-injection declaration.

A network usage fee is introduced for new projects under 10 kW and for existing contracts nearing expiration, intended to balance distributed generation growth with the financial sustainability of the electricity system.