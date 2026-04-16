Colombia approves guidelines for integrating energy storage into electricity system

From pv magazine Latam
The Colombian government has issued Decree 0393, establishing public policy guidelines for the integration of energy storage systems (ESS) into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI). The decree defines criteria for their deployment, enables participation in electricity markets, and sets the basis for remuneration, in the context of growing penetration of variable renewable energy.
The regulation recognizes ESS as assets capable of providing multiple grid services, including primary and secondary frequency regulation, voltage support, energy backup, black start capability, demand management, and congestion relief in transmission and distribution networks. It also allows for energy shifting, storing electricity during low-demand periods for dispatch during peak hours.
Implementation will be led by the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission (CREG), which will define specific remuneration mechanisms, operational rules, and market participation frameworks for storage systems. The Ministry of Mines and Energy will determine the range of services ESS may provide, in coordination with sector technical entities.
According to Minister of Mines and Energy Edwin Palma, the decree represents a shift in power system operation by incorporating technologies aimed at improving reliability and enabling higher renewable energy penetration. He added that the new framework is intended to attract investment and optimize the use of existing grid infrastructure.
For Non-Interconnected Zones, the decree establishes that ESS can improve supply continuity and quality, reduce reliance on diesel generation, and facilitate the integration of local renewable energy sources, with potential benefits for operating costs and energy access conditions.
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