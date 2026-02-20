Agrivoltaics for regenerative agriculture

Researchers from Pitzer College in the United States have proposed to combine regenerative agriculture with agrivoltaics in an effort to maximize the benefits of both activities.

Regenerative agriculture is a farming approach that revitalizes soil, ecosystems, and communities, going beyond merely sustaining production. It actively improves and enriches the land over time through practices like cover cropping, no-till farming, and rotational grazing, which restore soil health and enhance biodiversity. Techniques such as agroforestry, composting, and polycultures further strengthen ecosystems, creating a system that nourishes the soil, supports communities, and produces sustainable food.

“Regenerative Agrivoltaics does not necessarily require higher capital expenses than conventional agrivoltaics,” the research lead author, Kevin B. Grell, told pv magazine. “In fact regenerative practices tend to substitute capital input for labor input. In regions where ambient heat reaches a point where the efficiency of the panels are affected, regenerative land management practices may actually contribute with a stronger ambient cooling than conventional practices, thus increasing the PV yield, and in turn lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“Different regions face different challenges related to the production of food and energy,” Grell added. “For example, warm and dry regions face challenges related to the irrigation of crops. Rainy regions face challenges related to maximizing the efficiency of electrical production from PV sources given limited sunlight. Locations closer to the poles experience greater seasonal fluctuation in daylength, meaning that crop production is seasonally restricted, and solar panel tilt requires more seasonal adjustment. The deployment of regenerative agriculture could be used to address some of these challenges, but the details of how to modify any particular regenerative agrivoltaic site to address these challenges will be region-specific.”