India adds 7.8 GW of open-access solar in 2025

From pv magazine India

India added 7.8 GW of open-access solar capacity in 2025, a 0.5% increase from 7.7 GW in 2024, according to the “Q4 & Annual 2025 India Solar Open Access Market Report” from Mercom India. Cumulative open-access capacity exceeded 30 GW as of Dec. 31, 2025.

“Solar open access demand remains strong, particularly from large industrial users and data centers seeking long-term tariff certainty while meeting sustainability goals,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. He added that while rising costs and tighter compliance requirements may affect near-term additions, underlying market drivers remain solid.

Karnataka led installations in 2025 with more than 24% of annual additions, followed by Maharashtra at over 20% and Rajasthan at 18%.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, India installed 1.6 GW of open-access capacity, down 27% from 2.2 GW in the third quarter and more than 30% lower than the 2.3 GW installed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The report attributed the decline to projects being commissioned earlier in the year ahead of the June expiry of the ISTS charge waiver.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat led installations in the fourth quarter, accounting for 27%, 22%, and 17% of additions, respectively.