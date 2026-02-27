Ideal Heating launches new monobloc propane heat pump for commercial buildings

Heating specialist Ideal Heating has expanded its Ecomod 290HT heat pump line with a new 65 kW model to meet demand for higher output systems.

“The new Ecomod 290HT 65 kW has a maximum flow temperature of 70 C and an excellent coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.6 which means it produces up to 4.6 units of heat for every single unit of electrical energy consumed,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “You can also cascade up to seven of these new 65 kW models for where greater heating outputs are required.”

The monobloc air-source heat pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and features sound power levels of 86.4 dB(A), according to the company.

The system can reportedly achieve a seasona coefficient of performance (SCOP) ranging from 3.32 to 4.08 and a heating capacity of 63 kW. It measures 2,300 mm x 1,206 mm x 1,496 mm and weighs 770 kg.

Integral controls are supplied as standard, while optional controllers support cascade operation and sites lacking a building management system (BMS).

“As with other Ecomod heat pumps, the Ecomod 290HT 65 kW can be used in a hybrid heating system. It integrates seamlessly with other Ideal Commercial Heating products – including the Evomax 2 and Imax Xtra 2 condensing boilers – to create efficient, low-carbon hybrid heating solutions,” the company said.

The new product comes with 2 year warranty, which can be extended to 5 years if commissioned by Ideal Heating.