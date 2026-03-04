Fronius expands residential solar backup power with PV Point Comfort

From pv magazine USA

Fronius USA has announced the launch of PV Point Comfort, a dedicated branch circuit solution designed to provide continuous power to essential household loads during grid outages.

Building on the company’s existing PV Point technology, the new hardware integration enables a “set it and forget it” backup experience for homeowners without the immediate necessity of a stationary battery storage system.

The solution is specifically engineered to keep critical infrastructure like internet routers, refrigerators, or outdoor circuits live during both normal grid operation and utility failures.

The PV Point Comfort functions by maintaining a live branch circuit that transitions automatically during an outage, eliminating the need for manual intervention by the user.

The function differentiates it from standard backup outlets that often require manual activation or only function during daylight hours in a grid-down scenario.

Key technical and installation features include:

Rapid installation. The system integrates via an additional circuit board installed directly within the inverter’s connection area.

Time efficiency. Fronius states the hardware can be integrated in as little as 30 minutes.

Retrofit compatibility. The hardware works with existing Fronius GEN24 and GEN24 Plus systems.

Flexibility. Current owners can add the upgrade after initial system installation.

Automatic transition. The Comfort configuration keeps the dedicated circuit powered regardless of grid status.

The release comes as homeowners increasingly seek “peace of mind” amid rising grid instabilities. By offering a path to essential load backup that is “retrofit ready,” Fronius aims to provide flexibility for users who may not be ready for a full battery commitment but require reliable power for specific devices.

The PV Point Comfort is available through authorized Fronius distributors. Homeowners with compatible GEN24 systems can coordinate the upgrade through their local solar installers.

Based in Austria, Fronius remains a privately owned family business with 37 international subsidiaries and over 1,600 active patents. The company’s Solar & Energy unit continues to focus on maximizing solar yields and grid resilience through integrated hardware and software solutions.