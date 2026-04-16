BMW targets 2028 hydrogen car launch, cites infrastructure and cost hurdles

BMW Group has confirmed its iX5 Hydrogen FCEV will enter series production in 2028, powered by a third-generation fuel cell system developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor that BMW says delivers greater efficiency, higher output, and reduced energy consumption compared with previous iterations.

BMW Group said improvements in operating strategies have resulted in increased range while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. It added that the system's compact design allows for seamless integration into future vehicle architectures.

“For customers, the most notable benefits are higher efficiency and greater durability, which together contribute to lower overall energy usage,” a BMW Group spokesperson told pv magazine.

The automotive group acknowledged that hydrogen pump prices remain a significant barrier.

“For the success of hydrogen mobility, it is crucial that the price of low-carbon hydrogen at the refuelling station is attractive for end customers and is approximately on par with diesel,” said the BMW Group spokesperson.

The company said achieving that level will require further investment in production and infrastructure, as well as government incentives and subsidies, particularly for commercial vehicle applications.

On infrastructure, BMW said the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) requires a comprehensive network of 700-bar hydrogen refueling stations across all member states by 2030. The company said it is working with partners including Toyota through HyMoS – Hydrogen Mobility at Scale – an industry-led initiative that aims to improve the economic viability of hydrogen mobility ecosystems by pooling demand across trucks, buses, and passenger cars to optimize station distribution and utilization.

BMW Group declined to specify which markets will receive the iX5 Hydrogen first, saying the decision depends on the development of refueling infrastructure and local customer acceptance in each country. On the target customer, the BMW Group spokesperson said fuel cell electric vehicles complement rather than compete with battery electric powertrains.

“For people who travel a lot by car and require a high degree of flexibility, an FCEV may be the right solution as the quick refueling is a major advantage,” the spokesperson said, adding that hydrogen can serve regions where building sufficient charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles will be difficult.

The iX5 Hydrogen's development has received €273 million ($321.6 million) in public funding through the HyPowerDrive project under the IPCEI Hy2Move framework – €191 million from Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and €82 million from Bavaria. The BMW Group confirmed the funding is entirely focused on the vehicle side, covering the fuel cell system, hydrogen storage system, and component integration. No portion extends to hydrogen supply or refueling infrastructure.

Last week, BMW Group introduced a 700 bar high-pressure hydrogen tank for its iX5 Hydrogen model, enabling a range of up to 750 km. The company said fuel cell vehicles could be built on the same production line as other drivetrain types, supporting manufacturing flexibility. The system uses multiple connected chambers controlled by a central valve and can store up to seven kilograms of hydrogen, with refueling completed in under five minutes.