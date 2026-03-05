Ground-mounted perovksite solar module testing field goes online in China

A 1 MWp perovskite PV field-test plant in Xuwei New Area, Lianyungang, in China’s Jiangsu province, was connected to the grid and entered full operation in late February 2026.

The project, formally named the Xuwei New Area Novel Perovskite Distributed PV Demonstration Power Station, was developed and is owned by Jiangsu Fangyang New Energy Investment Co., Ltd., the renewables investment platform of Fangyang Group. The facility is located inside a national petrochemical industrial base, with the electricity generated for on-site industrial consumption.

Unlike conventional distributed PV projects, the plant is intended primarily as an open, long-term outdoor validation platform for perovskite technology. Its stated objective is to measure real-world performance, degradation behavior, and operational stability of large-area perovskite modules in East China’s coastal climate, which is characterized by high humidity, salt spray, and wind-blown dust.

The project is also expected to generate full-lifecycle operating data that will be made available to PV manufacturers, research institutes, and industry organizations. The goal is to address a key barrier to perovskite commercialization: the limited availability of transparent, large-scale field performance data.

The station uses large-format, double-glass perovskite modules measuring 1.2 m x 0.6 m supplied by Chinese specialist Renshine. According to the project brief, the modules achieve close to 20% mass-production efficiency and deliver more than 140 W per module. They feature a frameless design, anti-glare surface treatment, and self-cleaning coatings intended to reduce soiling losses and maintenance requirements in industrial environments.

The plant uses string inverters adapted to the operating characteristics of perovskite modules and integrates a monitoring system designed to track generation performance, environmental conditions, and equipment status with millisecond-level sampling. A distributed, string-level protection architecture allows for rapid fault isolation and automated alerts.

For the perovskite sector, the significance of the Xuwei plant lies less in efficiency figures than in its potential to generate field evidence. The project could help validate durability claims, refine encapsulation and manufacturing processes, and support future standards development based on operational data collected in demanding coastal conditions.

In late August, Huaneng commissioned a 5 MW perovskite PV demonstration and verification plant at the Gonghe photovoltaic park in Qinghai province.