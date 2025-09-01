Renshine Solar hits 27.5% efficiency for flexible all-perovskite solar cell

Chinese PV perovskite specialist Renshine Solar has achieved 27.5% power conversion efficiency for a flexible all-perovskite solar cell. The company said the result is a world record for this cell typology. It was reached with support from Nanjing University in China and the University of Victoria in Canada.

The team rapidly cooled freshly coated perovskite films under a gas stream while delivering additives through ion-transport channels. The method enabled defect healing and controlled crystallization on flexible substrates, avoiding cracks and voids.

Renshine transferred the laboratory-scale “dynamic crystallization control” process to industrial roll-to-roll slit-coating equipment in under a month. It produced uniform wide-bandgap films on 30 cm × 40 cm flexible substrates.

The devices showed high mechanical resilience. After 10,000 bending cycles at a 10 mm radius, they retained over 97% of initial efficiency. The modules also remained stable under thermal cycling, maximum-power-point tracking, and ultraviolet pre-exposure. Nanjing University’s Prof. Li Yongxi said the practical value lies in solutions designed for deployment goals.

Based on this approach, the scientists built a 20.26 cm² flexible all-perovskite PV panel with certified efficiency of 23.0%. Both devices were detailed in the paper “In situ coating strategy for flexible all-perovskite tandem modules,”published in Nature Photonics.

Founded in 2021 by Nanjing University’s Prof. Tan Hairen, Renshine Solar stems from the academic team behind multiple world-record perovskite cells. Its leaders have surpassed 11 global efficiency milestones and advanced tandem technology included among China’s “Top 10 Scientific Advances.” The lab’s rigid cell efficiency reached 31.27% in 2025.

Renshine runs a 150 MW production line launched in 2023, making 1.2 × 0.6 m flexible modules at 20% efficiency, certified by NREL and TÜV. In early 2025, it invested CNY 1.25 billion (~US$170 million) in a GW-scale facility due in 2026, with module sizes up to 2.4 × 1.2 m for ground, BIPV, and other markets. Its supply chain includes TCO glass from Golden Glass, POE film from Lushan New Materials, and coating equipment from Lead-Intelligent, with more than 95% localization.

In 2023, Renshine and Nanjing University set up a Perovskite Photovoltaic Industry-University Laboratory to support co-working and technical workshops. Prof. Tan said, “Innovation must bridge academia, research, and industry—the flexible perovskite breakthrough is exactly that collaborative outcome.”

Renshine and its partners present the milestone as a step toward commercial flexible perovskite modules, offering lightweight, low-cost, bendable, and high-efficiency designs. Potential applications include BIPV, mobile devices, wearables, and aerospace power systems. The shift from lab to industrial coating marks a new phase in the readiness of flexible perovskite technology.