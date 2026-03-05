Alfa Laval to build South Korea’s first large-scale liquid air storage system

From ESS News

Alfa Laval has partnered with the IAE to develop what the companies describe as South Korea’s first large-scale LAES system aimed at improving grid stability and renewable integration.

The collaboration, announced this week, combines Alfa Laval’s cryogenic hardware with IAE’s system design, integration and local engineering. The facility is designed to liquefy up to 10 tons of air per day, storing it for later use in power generation during periods of high electricity demand.

Alfa Laval said it will supply key components for ultra-low-temperature operation, including brazed aluminum plate heat exchangers and a 10-stage vertical high-pressure cryogenic pump designed for liquid-air handling.

