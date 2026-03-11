Sliding shutters integrate PV for building facades

From pv magazine France

German facade systems manufacturer Ehret has introduced SolarSlide, a sliding shutter with integrated PV modules designed for building facades. The system was developed with Fraunhofer ISE and has been available in France since January.

The device combines solar shading with on-site power generation. Each glass-on-glass module measures 1,000 mm by 1,000 mm and contains 25 monocrystalline cells with an output of about 141.7 W. Installed as a sliding panel in front of windows, the shutter filters direct sunlight to reduce summer heat gain while maintaining daylight indoors.

Ehret offers two configurations. The SolarSlide version is designed for medium-scale installations and connects to external inverters and energy storage systems. SolarSlide Pro includes an integrated microinverter and can connect directly to a standard 230 V outlet, targeting smaller residential or retrofit projects.

The modules feature colored glass-on-glass construction without visible cell structures, allowing architects to integrate them into new or renovated facades. The rail-mounted sliding system is based on Ehret’s aluminum joinery designs and supports large window openings.

The product targets the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market, where facade elements such as shading devices are increasingly used to generate electricity while improving building energy performance.