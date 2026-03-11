Sliding shutters integrate PV for building facades

From pv magazine France
German facade systems manufacturer Ehret has introduced SolarSlide, a sliding shutter with integrated PV modules designed for building facades. The system was developed with Fraunhofer ISE and has been available in France since January.
The device combines solar shading with on-site power generation. Each glass-on-glass module measures 1,000 mm by 1,000 mm and contains 25 monocrystalline cells with an output of about 141.7 W. Installed as a sliding panel in front of windows, the shutter filters direct sunlight to reduce summer heat gain while maintaining daylight indoors.
Ehret offers two configurations. The SolarSlide version is designed for medium-scale installations and connects to external inverters and energy storage systems. SolarSlide Pro includes an integrated microinverter and can connect directly to a standard 230 V outlet, targeting smaller residential or retrofit projects.
The modules feature colored glass-on-glass construction without visible cell structures, allowing architects to integrate them into new or renovated facades. The rail-mounted sliding system is based on Ehret’s aluminum joinery designs and supports large window openings.
The product targets the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market, where facade elements such as shading devices are increasingly used to generate electricity while improving building energy performance.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.