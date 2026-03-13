Fire hits PV-equipped sport complex in Gibraltar

On March 10, a fire broke out in the PV systems installed at the Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar.
According to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze involved solar photovoltaic panels located on the roof of the sports complex.
“Two fire appliances were deployed to the scene. We worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze, ensuring the safety of the premises and surrounding area,” the firefighters said, without providing further details.
Local media outlet GBC reported that the fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and was caused by an electrical fault in the system, when an arcing cable overheated.
In May 2023, a fire on two solar panels at the Europa Point Stadium damaged the roof’s waterproof membrane, leading to flooding during subsequent heavy rain. Repairs have since addressed the damage, with costs covered by general insurance, according to Gibraltar’s government.
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