Dutch startup plans roll-to-roll factory for perovskite solar cells

Dutch research institute Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) has announced the creation of Perovion Technologies, a new company dedicated to industrializing solar cells based on lightweight and flexible perovskite materials. The spin-off aims to bring the technology from laboratory-scale development to large-scale industrial production.

According to Sjoerd Veenstra, chief technology officer at Perovion Technologies, nearly a decade of research conducted in collaboration with initiatives such as SolarNL and Solliance has brought the technology to a sufficient level of maturity to begin preparing for industrial manufacturing.

The company’s approach centers on producing solar cells on thin, flexible sheets. This architecture would enable photovoltaic generation to be integrated onto surfaces where conventional glass-based panels are impractical, including lightweight roofs, curved structures, and industrial products.

At the core of Perovion’s industrial strategy is the development of what it describes as the first roll-to-roll factory for perovskite solar cells. The facility is scheduled for construction in the Netherlands around 2030.

Roll-to-roll manufacturing – similar to the process used in newspaper printing – enables continuous production of solar cells on long rolls of flexible material. The technique is widely seen as a potential pathway to lower production costs and high-volume manufacturing for emerging thin-film technologies such as perovskites.

In its initial phase, Perovion plans to focus on market niches where demand for flexible photovoltaic modules already exists. CEO Stefan van de Beek said the company is working with industrial partners to develop applications that could reach the market in the short term.

TNO noted that scaling the technology to industrial production will require collaborations with investors and specialized companies in materials development, equipment manufacturing, and product integration. The organization aims to build alliances that accelerate industrial scalability while strengthening the European photovoltaic value chain.

Development of flexible perovskite technology is progressing alongside several industrial demonstration projects. Dutch manufacturer Solarge, working together with TNO, recently presented a prototype lightweight perovskite module measuring 32 cm × 34 cm, also produced using roll-to-roll processes.

The prototype features a polymer cover rather than conventional glass, drawing on materials used in Solarge’s ultralight silicon modules with a weight of 5.5 kg/m². The design also incorporates a thermoplastic organosandwich composite structural backing. While the project did not initially prioritize module efficiency, the primary goal was to demonstrate the integration of technologies required for future commercial products.

At the same time, TNO continues to explore advanced manufacturing techniques for perovskite photovoltaics. These include space atomic layer deposition (SALD) processes and fabrication methods compatible with flexible substrates.

The research is being conducted in collaboration with international partners such as Sekisui Solar Film and with support from the Brabant Development Agency.