Brazil PV module imports fall 24% to 17.9 GW in 2025

From pv magazine Brasil

Brazil imported 17.9 GWp of PV modules in 2025, down 24% from 22.3 GWp in 2024, according to consultancy Greener’s latest distributed energy solutions study.

Of the total, 14.2 GWp – or 79% – was destined for the distributed generation segment. The figures suggest inventory buildup among equipment distributors, reflecting a lag between module imports and installation. Distributed generation additions slowed to 8.8 GW in 2025, compared with 10 GW in 2024.

Greener said import volumes were strong in the first half of the year, followed by a sharp slowdown in the third quarter and a recovery in the final quarter. The consultancy attributed the trend to changes in Brazil’s tax regime, shifts in global equipment prices, and tax adjustments in China.

The report also highlights a fragmented supplier landscape. A total of 115 module brands supplied the Brazilian market in 2025, although the top 10 accounted for 10.5 GWp, or 59% of total imports.

JA Solar led shipments with 1,596 MWp, followed by Longi with 1,336 MWp and Astronergy with 1,271 MWp. Risen also exceeded the 1 GWp mark, delivering 1,117 MWp. Other leading suppliers included DAH Solar, Trina, Canadian Solar, Eging, Jinko, and Era Solar.

Import costs remain a key factor shaping the market. The total cost of bringing modules into Brazil – including import duties, PIS/Cofins taxes, and logistics – now accounts for 44% of the product’s CIF value. This follows an increase in import duty from 9% to 25% and an 8.23% rise in freight and insurance costs.

Looking ahead, Greener expects further pricing impacts from the end of Chinese export tax incentives. The Brazilian government also reinstated reduced import duty quotas in July 2025 for certain utility-scale projects that had already secured grid connection contracts and received deadline extensions under Provisional Measure 1212.