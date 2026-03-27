Inland Rail deploys solar-powered level crossings in Australia

Inland Rail, a 1,600 km freight rail project linking Melbourne and Brisbane, has deployed solar-powered standalone power systems (SAPS) at two level crossings in northern New South Wales.

The installations are part of finishing works on the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 section. The systems eliminate the need to connect crossings to existing electricity infrastructure or build new grid assets.

One crossing is located north of Moree, about 626 kilometers northwest of Sydney, while the second is near Narrabri, roughly 97 km south of Moree.

The SAPS installations include battery storage for overnight operation and backup, along with communications systems for remote monitoring and fault detection.

Each crossing is equipped with solar-powered LED warning lights, audible alarms, and boom gates designed to improve safety. Both sites have completed testing and commissioning.

Additional sections of the rail line are expected to incorporate solar-powered signaling systems as the project moves toward operation.