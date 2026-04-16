Germany adds record 1 GWh of battery storage in March

From pv magazine Germany

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) runs Energy-Charts, which presents easily digestible data from Germany’s Market Master Data Register. This is the official system where storage assets are registered, ranging from utility-scale battery installations to commercial and residential systems, including small balcony solar power plants and plug-in storage devices.

Energy-Charts shows that in March 2026, battery storage systems with a total capacity of 522.9 MW and 985.9 MWh were added. New systems can be added into the Data Register some weeks after they were installed, so the figures will increase in the coming days, and therefore likely to exceed the full 1 GWh mark for the first time.

Regardless of the final figure, this is the highest monthly increase in battery storage capacity in Germany to date.

The “Battery Charts” from RWTH Aachen University also allow users to filter growth by segment, with most coming at the big and small end. The cumulative installed capacity of residential storage systems increased from 20.43 to 20.75 GWh compared to February. Commercial storage systems saw an increase from 1.39 to 1.42 GWh, and large-scale storage systems from 4.46 to 5.06 GWh. With just 30 MWh added in commercial, the bulk of the work is being done by residential enthusiasm for money saving and energy security, and large-scale plants backed by investors.

The image below shows the growth in connections – note February 2026 was a slower month likely due to severe winter weather conditions.

The installed capacity across all segments thus reached 27.23 GWh at the end of March. The total capacity of battery storage systems amounted to 17.90 GW, according to the Battery Charts. By the end of March, more than 2.4 million battery storage systems had been registered in the market master data register. The majority of these are residential photovoltaic storage systems, of which approximately 45,000 were added in March alone, according to the latest figures. At least 30 new large-scale storage systems were also registered in March, bringing their total number to 489.

Earlier, in terms of new solar PV generation, Germany’s Federal Network Agency published what it calls its expectations for systems in March. Solar PV generation showed an addition of 1.4 GW, a significant increase compared to the previous month, with more than half of the newly installed capacity coming from ground-mounted systems.