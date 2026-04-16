Italy PV grid connection requests reach 144 GW as ready-to-build pipeline grows to 9.34 GW

From pv magazine Italy

As of March 31, Italy recorded 3,670 applications for 144 GW of connection requests for photovoltaic plants. Both the number of applications and total capacity are broadly in line with the previous update, showing a slight downward trend that has remained steady since August 2025.

Ready-to-build (RtB) solar applications continued to increase, reaching 210 projects totaling 9.34 GW, according to the latest update from Italian grid operator Terna.

Overall, renewable energy connection applications totaled 5,868. Solar accounted for 62.5% of total applications and 44.64% of the 322.67 GW overall renewables capacity. Onshore wind remained the main contributor after solar, with 2,057 projects totaling 107.44 GW.

Regionally, Puglia remains the leading region by number of PV applications (868), but ranks second in capacity with 36.62 GW. Sicily leads in capacity at 37.39 GW, despite fewer applications (758). Sardinia follows, with 404 applications totaling 16.6 GW.

Among RtB solar projects, Sicily leads with 64 applications totaling 4.17 GW, followed by Puglia with 41 applications (1.95 GW) and Lazio with 32 applications (1.3 GW). Basilicata records 30 RtB projects totaling 0.49 GW.

Approved PV projects reached a total of 1,139 applications and 46.49 GW, up from 45.39 GW the previous month. Puglia dominates approved capacity with 397 applications totaling 16.78 GW, followed by Sicily (221 applications, 12.24 GW) and Sardinia (123 applications, 5.5 GW).

Requests for integrated storage in PV projects remained stable at 786 applications totaling 14.85 GW, out of 3,572 total applications representing 300.35 GW, down slightly from 3,615 applications and 303.24 GW at the end of February. Stand-alone storage applications declined to 2,441 projects totaling 268.34 GW, from 2,484 applications and 271.14 GW in the previous month.

Data center connection requests increased to 480 (+15), totaling 82.63 GW (+3 GW). Requests remain concentrated in Lombardy (273 applications, 40.9 GW), followed by Piedmont (59, 12.36 GW), Lazio (33, 6.81 GW) and Puglia (25, 7.14 GW). RtB requests in this segment remained unchanged at 12 projects, all in Lombardy, totaling 1.33 GW.

Data centers account for 85.7% of total consumer-user capacity requests, out of 814 total applications representing 96.36 GW.