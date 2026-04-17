Italy installs 1.43 GW of PV in Q1

From pv magazine Italy

Italy installed 1,439 MW of new PV systems in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures released by Italian PV association Italia Solare.

As of March 31, 2,216,994 photovoltaic systems were connected in Italy, with a total installed capacity of 44,952 MW.

“In the first quarter, after a slowdown in January, especially for systems above one megawatt, installations picked up between February and March, but the figures are still below what is needed to reach 6–7 GW of new photovoltaic capacity installed annually,” the association wrote.

The decline is driven by the residential segment, which was down 13% compared to the same period in 2025, and utility-scale segment, which was down 9%. The C&I segment, however, grew by 24% year-on-year in Q1.

The residential sector, which includes systems below 20 kW, recorded 313 MW of new installed capacity, with 46,103 new systems, while the C&I segment including systems with a power range of 20 kW to 1 MW added 566 MW across 4,251 systems.

“The sector continues to represent a significant share of the market, but without signs of the strong acceleration expected in the coming months,” said Italia Solare, referring to the C&I segment.

Utility-scale systems continued to grow, with 560 MW installed across 159 systems, highlighting the increasing share of plants above 10 MW.

Lombardy, the leading region, currently exceeds 6,000 MW of cumulative installed capacity. It is followed by Veneto with 4,510 MW and Lazio with 4,214 MW.

In terms of new capacity added in Q1 2026, Lombardy leads with 266 MW, followed by Veneto with 178 MW, Piedmont with 168 MW, Sicily with 126 MW, and Puglia with 100 MW.

Lombardy also recorded the highest number of newly installed systems (7,712), followed by Veneto (6,740) and Emilia-Romagna (4,632). In terms of per capita installed capacity during the quarter, Marche, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Piedmont stand out.