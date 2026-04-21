Bangladesh opens public land to utility-scale solar under PPP model

The government of Bangladesh has introduced a public–private partnership (PPP) framework for developing solar energy projects on land owned by public agencies, aiming to boost green power generation amid ongoing energy shocks.

The Power Division last week unveiled the policy framework titled “Guidelines for Development of Renewable Energy Projects Using Land Owned by Government Agencies under PPP Modality”.

Under the new model, public land will be made available to private investors for utility-scale renewable energy projects, with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) acting as the contracting authority.

“The government is pleased to issue these guidelines aiming to facilitate the utilisation of unused or underutilised public land for renewable energy deployment while ensuring transparency, competitive procurement, and institutional coordination under the PPP framework,” the Power Division said.

The framework brings together key stakeholders, including Power Grid, the PPP Authority, and project developers, under a structured implementation process. A Government Facilitation Agreement (GFA) has been proposed to support project bankability.

Industry experts in utility-scale solar project implementation have welcomed the initiative, saying it will significantly boost solar power generation by easing land constraints faced by private developers.

The framework aims to accelerate the transition toward clean and sustainable power generation in line with the Renewable Energy Policy 2025.

Imran Chowdhury, director of the Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), said utility-scale solar projects will play a key role in achieving the target of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by 2030.

“One of the key barriers for such projects has been access to suitable land and the time required to reach a ready-to-build stage. The new PPP guideline, where government agencies facilitate land, is therefore a highly impactful step,” he told pv magazine.

Chowdhury added that improved land availability would accelerate project development and unlock a strong, bankable pipeline of large-scale solar projects. It would also help position Bangladesh as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

However, Chowdhury noted that achieving the target will depend on whether the PPP contract and Government Facilitation Agreement can ensure bankable structures to support long-term financing.

“It is equally important for the government to establish a clear year-wise execution timeline from bidding to grid connection to ensure timely project completion,” he said.

Bangladesh currently generates around 1,734 MW of electricity from renewable sources, of which 1,441 MW comes from solar power.