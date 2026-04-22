SolarEdge targets C&I with new all-in-one battery

From ESS News

SolarEdge is stepping up its commercial and industrial batteries, with a new 197 kWh battery, the CSS-OD 197, featuring a 50 kW or 100 kW battery inverter output.

Jacques van der Bijl, Director of C&I products in Europe for SolarEdge, told ESS News that “We are currently represented and installing batteries across most relevant regions in Europe, which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, and France.”

Previously, the company had initially targeted the Italian market and its subsidy schemes starting in 2024, with its CSS-OD 102, a 102 kWh battery in the same kind of product.

In 2026, the CSS-OD 197 core unit is a pre-assembled battery cabinet with a total capacity of 197.12 kWh and 187.15 kWh usable, based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Each cabinet contains 11 battery modules, with a maximum charge and discharge rate of 0.5C.

The system scales to 1 MW / 2 MWh or 1 MW / 4 MWh, depending on the configuration of the C-rating of the battery or the discharge speed, and is therefore modular at the site level, and van der Bijl said SolarEdge had already received demands at the top-end of the 1 MW / 4 MWh options, which include a full 20 inverters.

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