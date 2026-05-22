Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices remain flat amid supply-demand rebalancing signals

The Silicon Industry Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) released its latest polysilicon pricing data, showing that the market remained broadly stable. N-type re-feeding polysilicon prices were unchanged at CNY 35,000–36,000 per ton ($4,840–4,980/t), while n-type granular silicon traded at CNY 34,000–36,000/t ($4,700–4,980/t), also flat on the week. The association noted that the market is entering a critical transition phase, moving from sustained inventory accumulation toward rebalancing. Domestic polysilicon output in May is expected to reach around 83,000 metric tons, while slightly higher wafer operating rates have brought downstream demand roughly in line with monthly production, temporarily easing supply-demand imbalances.

China Huaneng Group and Longi signed a strategic cooperation agreement, expanding their relationship from project-based and procurement cooperation into a broader strategic partnership. The two sides said they will jointly develop utility-scale renewable energy bases, distributed solar projects, and integrated solar-storage projects, while also cooperating on BC cell technologies, solar-plus-storage systems, intelligent power plants, green hydrogen production and virtual power plants. The partnership also includes plans to expand into overseas renewable energy markets under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

PV quipment supplier Autowell Technology said a previously disclosed equipment supply contract worth approximately CNY 400 million ($55 million) had been terminated. The contract, originally signed in September 2024 by its wholly owned subsidiary Wuxi Autowell Supply Chain Management with an unnamed international PV company, covered monocrystalline furnace equipment and related auxiliary systems. Autowell said the contract’s effectiveness conditions – including the customer reaching a final investment decision (FID), issuing a notice to proceed, and making an advance payment – were not fulfilled due to major policy and market changes in the customer’s home country.