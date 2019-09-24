France to fund innovative off-grid renewables projects in Africa

From pv magazine France.
French development agency the Agence Française de Développement has offered €1.6 million to businesses and NGOs to fund novel off-grid energy projects in Africa to provide sustainable heating and cooling as well as electricity.
The organization, together with the French Environment & Energy Management Agency will finance a dozen projects that innovate in some manner and provide environmentally sustainable development in Africa.
It is the second time a call for projects has been launched. In 2017, some 100 projects were submitted and nine supported for a total investment of €5.8 million and public support amounting to €1.8 million.
Among the previous winners were hybrid solar plants, river turbines and off-grid electrical infrastructure. Other projects proposing innovative uses of electricity were also selected, including improved irrigation, agriculture, desalination and mobility systems as well as new energy billing schemes such as pay-as-you-go and leasing options.
The deadline for submitting applications is December 16.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.