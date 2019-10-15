Cronimet finishes 1 MW rooftop PV array on Namibian mall

Cronimet Mining Power Solutions has completed a 1.13 MW rooftop PV array on a shopping center in Windhoek, Namibia.

The project started generating electricity in the first week of October, the Starnberg-based company said. It employed local contractors to build the project, but it did not reveal which company supplied the 400 W PERC modules it used for the array on top of the Wernhil Park Mall in the Namibian capital.

Cronimet develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale PV plants and minigrids throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Its development pipeline includes more than 270 MW of utility-scale PV, solar PV-diesel hybrid and rural minigrid installations, spanning countries such as Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia.

In August 2018, Cronimet paired a 150 kW solar array with a 332 kWh battery storage system at a luxury resort in a remote part of Namibia. Cumulatively, the southwestern African nation of roughly 2.5 million people had installed slightly less than 80 MW of solar PV by the end of 2018, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).