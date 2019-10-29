Kalyon Enerji finds Chinese partner for 500 MW module fab in Turkey

Turkish solar company Kalyon Enerji has reportedly secured the backing of the Chinese government to help it construct a 500 MW solar module factory.

Eren Engur, managing partner at Turkish consultancy Icarus Energy, told pv magazine Kalyon has signed a co-operation agreement with Chinese state-owned military surveillance contractor China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. The Chinese entity operates in the solar sector through its CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co Ltd unit.

The planned factory will be near Ankara and is expected to begin manufacturing activities in April.

Last month, the Turkish government announced it would contribute a “super incentive” of TRL1.99 billion ($333 million) towards the project. The factory construction contract was linked to a 1 GW generation capacity solar project tendered through the YEKA renewables procurement scheme and the fab was originally planned near the city of Konya, in southwestern Turkey.

Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Q-Cells was Kalyon’s original partner on the project but dropped out this year.

The factory will be exempted from customs tax and VAT and will secure repayment of the latter as well as other fiscal and employee incentives including health insurance premiums and support for qualified personnel.