pv magazine announces veteran industry journalist, Eric Wesoff, as US senior editor

Veteran renewable energy journalist Eric Wesoff will now take lead of U.S. editorial at pv magazine. Wesoff most recently served as editor-in-chief of Greentech Media, joining the startup as its first employee in 2008 and acting as its editorial lead in the company’s growth years through its acquisition by Wood Mackenzie.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric to the pv magazine team. His strong editorial voice and industry-wide reputation for truth-telling are a great match for our company and the solar market,” says Erica Johnson, managing editor at pv magazine.

Wesoff has been published or quoted in the New York Times, The Wall St. Journal, Forbes, and Wired. He has also consulted for energy startups and Silicon Valley’s premier venture capitalists.

“pv magazine is already the leading solar trade magazine with a breadth of coverage and growth rate that reflects the historic strength of the solar market,” says Wesoff. “I’m hoping to bring my strengths in investigative reporting and market analysis to grow our brand and drive the magazine’s thought leadership in the U.S. solar industry.”

Prior to Greentech Media, Wesoff founded a weekly newsletter, The Venture Power Report, which was widely read by venture capitalists, CEOs, and technologists in the early days of the renewable energy industry. He also held business development and product management roles in optics and telecom networks at industry leaders such as Siemens, Philips, Osram and JDSU; and has served as chair of the Silicon Valley IEEE Solar chapter.

Eric Wesoff succeeds former U.S. senior editor, Christian Roselund, who provided journalistic expertise for the industry at pv magazine from 2014 to November 2019.