Amazon to build 149 MW solar plant in Spain

From pv magazine Spain.

Black Friday-driving consumption machine Amazon is preparing its first large scale renewable energy project in Spain with plans for a solar park southeast of Seville.

The 149 MW project will provide more than 300,000 MWh of solar power annually for logistics centers and planned Amazon Web Services data centers.

Kara Hurst, sustainability director for the online shopping titan, said: “This year we launched The Climate Pledge, setting the goal of complying with the Paris Agreement 10 years early and neutralizing our carbon emissions by 2040. We are also on the way to being able to operate with 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030.”

As part of that commitment, Amazon today announced two new solar projects in its U.S. homeland, at Lee County, Illinois and Frederick County, Virginia. Those facilities will have a total generation capacity of 180 MW and are expected to produce almost 400 GWh of energy annually. They represent Amazon’s first large-scale renewables project in Illinois, and the ninth in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Amazon, which has been widely criticized for aggressive tax planning and driving excessive consumption, has launched more than 70 renewable energy projects that will add up to more than 1.9 GW of generation capacity and deliver more than 5.3 TWh of clean energy. The plans include 21 large scale solar and wind power projects and more than 50 solar rooftops on distribution and sorting centers worldwide.

The online retailer has launched a sustainability website to track progress towards the company’s Climate Pledge objectives.